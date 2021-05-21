Milwaukee Public Schools graduation ceremonies to be held in-person

Milwaukee Public Schools will host in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 on June 1-4. Graduates will receive a limited number of tickets and face masks will be required.

The graduation ceremonies will take place at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W Kilbourn Ave) and at North Division High School (1011 W Center Street).

Specific details on how to safely attend these ceremonies will be shared by each high school with families.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed on the MPS YouTube channel in addition to each graduate receiving five tickets for guests to attend.