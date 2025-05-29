Milwaukee Public Schools deadline; district risks losing more state money

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools faces a deadline on Friday, May 30 and risks losing more state money. If MPS misses the Friday deadline, it is unclear how much money the district will lose. MPS has already missed previous deadlines on the same matter.



Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) risks losing more state money. The district has to turn in audited financial reports by Friday, May 30.

State money at risk

What we know:

If MPS misses the Friday deadline, it is unclear how much money the district will lose. Officials with the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) said they have not decided.

The state said holding back money is a last resort, but it did in 2024. In June 2024, DPE did not send MPS $16.6 million.

That is money MPS never got – money meant for special education. The state held the money back because MPS missed turning in 2023's financial reports. The district eventually turned in those reports, but it is late once again with 2024.

The state set a May 16 deadline for the 2024 annual report. It was originally due in September 2024. MPS missed both the original deadline and the extension. Had it mean the May 16 deadline, a DPI spokesman said they would have finally sent MPS the $16.6 million.

Friday is another hard deadline. The state demands MPS turn in its 2024 audited financials. Those were due in December.

What they're saying:

Neither MPS nor DPI would talk on camera. But this is what the new MPS Superintendent told FOX6 News in March.

"Well, deadlines are extremely important to me. But I also understand there is a history here and so are continuing to make sure we are addressing some of the shortfalls and making sure we put in place new processes and controls, so we can make sure we are meeting those deadlines. My promise is to always be honest with the community and our public and tell transparently, if we missed it, why we missed it. And so hopefully, we won't, I want to try to make all deadlines. But sometimes we’re still working to make sure we have proper staffing and proper processes and procedures in place in order to make all of those deadlines," said Brenda Cassellius, MPS Superintendent.

The school board has a meeting on Thursday evening, but there is no action item dedicated to this issue.

In one presentation, the Office of Accountability will mention it has focused most of its time to the financial reporting.