MPS virtual learning questions remain

Milwaukee Public Schools has come up with a plan for the return of in-person learning for students coming fall.

The school board has come up with a list of guidelines it wants MPS to follow after approving the return plan Tuesday, June 1. The plan also includes a new stand-alone virtual learning option.

"We are confident in our recommendation to return to full in-person learning and our ability to keep our staff and students safe," said Dr. Keith Posley, MPS superintendent.

A return to in-person instruction five days a week means some changes for students and staff.

"Masks will be required for all students, teachers and staff throughout the school," Carletta Nolan, MPS Central Region superintendent, said.

Masks will also be required on buses. Masks will not be required when students are eating or drinking or when they are outdoors. Students will also be required to socially distance at least three feet, and plexiglass barriers will remain in classrooms.

What's next for virtual learning?

During the school board meeting, members questioned virtual learning.

"If we are offering that virtual option again, I think we need to thoroughly look through what does that look like for our students, our families and absolutely for our staff," said Sequanna Taylor, MPS board member.

MPS said a standalone virtual learning option is in the works, but enrollment will be limited.

"We don’t have the staffing capacity to be able to spread ourselves, especially if there’s no concurrent teaching to be able to do that," said Posley.

The school board asked virtual and in-person teachers remain separate. Parents wanting virtual learning for their children have until June 21 to register.

The school board also asked MPS administration for an option for students to have full participation in fall sports and other extracurricular activities.

