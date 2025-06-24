Milwaukee Public Schools board member investigated for misconduct

The Brief A member of the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Board of Directors is being investigated for misconduct in office. A search warrant just unsealed shows investigators believe Darryl Jackson has not been living inside the district he was elected to represent.



Misconduct investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors have not charged Darryl Jackson with anything. But a search warrant filed in August 2024 was just unsealed by the court. It shows investigators believe Jackson has not been living inside the district he was elected to represent.

Darryl Jackson

Investigators asked a judge to subpoena Jackson's phone records, including "time on tower" data, to pinpoint the phone's location. The reason? They suspect Jackson lived near 100th and Lisbon, as written on his campaign finance forms. That address is outside the district voters elected him to – District 3.

Per the Milwaukee Election Commission, it is perfectly legal to do that, until the term starts. Then, you must live in the district or it can constitute misconduct in office.

Prosecutors brought the same charge against Aisha Carr in 2024.

Jackson's reaction

What they're saying:

FOX6 News asked Jackson about the search warrant before Tuesday's meeting.

"Do you have any comment on the investigation into you for misconduct?" asked FOX6's Sam Kraemer.

"No, nothing right now. I'm running late right now," Jackson replied.

"Ok, you're aware of it though?" Kramer asked.

"Yeah," Jackson answered.

"Ok, no comment on it. Are you living in your district now?" Kramer asked again.

"I've always been in my district," Jackson replied.

"Always? Well, the search warrant unsealed today doesn't say that," Kramer said.

What investigators found

Dig deeper:

Between April 2023 and August 2024, investigators said they only saw Jackson's SUV at the outside-the-district address. Never near 50th and Hadley, where he told MPS he was living inside the district.

Voting records show Jackson cast his ballot during that same time frame at a poll corresponding with the previous address.

The Milwaukee Election Commission tells FOX6 News it does not have the "statutory responsibility" to check elected official addresses. If it receives a complaint, it send it to the district attorney's office.

What's next:

FOX6 News reached out to see where the investigation stands, but have not heard back.