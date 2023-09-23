Milwaukee public safety meeting; community, police discuss options

article

A Milwaukee public safety meeting brought together police, the Fire and Police Commission and the Community Collaborative Commission (CCC) on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Over the past year, leaders have been trying to create a citywide community policing plan. They believe communication is key.

"We have to have a law enforcement system that is complimentary to what the citizens' needs are," said CCC's Fred Royal.

"The reality is we need to hear from the people to see what they say is a problem, what they see as a concern, and see if they have a different way that they would like us to approach it," said MPD Assistant Chief Nicole Waldner.

Saturday's meeting was held at the Villard Square Library.