Milwaukee Public Museum: Native American Heritage Month activities

Milwaukee Public Museum(MPM) celebrates Native American Heritage Month(NAHM) by holding special events, programs and free admission for Wisconsin tribal members throughout November.

According to a news release, Native American Heritage Month - is a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions, both past and present, of Native Americans. MPM wants to highlight Wisconsin tribal members by giving them free admission to Native American Heritage Month activities and promotions at MPM.

"At MPM, it’s important to us to highlight the history and cultural impact of First Nations peoples during NAHM," said MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. "The Museum has worked closely with Wisconsin Tribal Nations when it comes to input on exhibits, educational outreach and caring for our vast Native American collections. This month’s programming honors those relationships and allows the publicity to connect more deeply with the Native American experience."

Moccasins from the MPM collection

Here is a list of notable events you can look forward to in the upcoming month: