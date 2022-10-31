Milwaukee Public Museum: Native American Heritage Month activities
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Museum(MPM) celebrates Native American Heritage Month(NAHM) by holding special events, programs and free admission for Wisconsin tribal members throughout November.
According to a news release, Native American Heritage Month - is a time to reflect on and recognize the significant contributions, both past and present, of Native Americans. MPM wants to highlight Wisconsin tribal members by giving them free admission to Native American Heritage Month activities and promotions at MPM.
"At MPM, it’s important to us to highlight the history and cultural impact of First Nations peoples during NAHM," said MPM President & CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. "The Museum has worked closely with Wisconsin Tribal Nations when it comes to input on exhibits, educational outreach and caring for our vast Native American collections. This month’s programming honors those relationships and allows the publicity to connect more deeply with the Native American experience."
Moccasins from the MPM collection
Throughout November, the Milwaukee Public Museum will be honoring the history and cultural impact of Native Americans with special events, programs and free admission for Wisconsin tribal members.
Here is a list of notable events you can look forward to in the upcoming month:
- Wednesday, November 2: MPM’s Anthropology Curator Dawn Scher Thomae is giving a free webinar, "Returning to the People."
- Thursday, November 3: For Kohl’s Thank You, Thursday (KTYT)—the Museum’s free admission days on the first Thursday of every month, thanks to generous support from Kohl’s.
- Saturday, November 5: MPM educators, interns and community presenters will be on the Second Floor from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 10: MPM’s guest lecture series Science on Tap returns with speaker Jason Baldes, Tribal Buffalo Program Manager at the National Wildlife Federation and Executive Director of Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative.
- November 13-19: MPM will participate in Rock Your Mocs, a worldwide social media campaign where tribal members wear their moccasins and post pictures of them with #RockYourMocs.