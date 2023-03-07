Milwaukee Public Museum 'Time Travel' renderings revealed

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) and exhibit design partner Thinc Design on Tuesday, March 7 unveiled sketches of the new museum building’s "Time Travel" gallery.

It is the first of five permanent galleries to be revealed through the coming months. MPM said each gallery, or group of related exhibits, will focus on a specific overarching theme.

"The Time Travel gallery will trace the distinct origins and adaptations of life on our ever-changing planet and prompt visitors to wonder what life on Earth looked like millions of years ago," said MPM President and CEO Dr. Ellen Censky. "Full of familiar, reimagined features as well as exhibits with new-to-visitors collections items or concepts, Time Travel will focus on three of our planet’s geological chapters: the Paleozoic, Mesozoic, and Cenozoic eras."

Time Travel includes three different halls – one for each of the three geological chapters Censky noted. Details about those halls and what they'll include are available on the MPM website.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Time Travel gallery renderings (Courtesy: Milwaukee Public Museum, Thinc Design)

What's next?

The remaining four gallery previews will be rolled out from now until May 23. Each announcement will provide an inside look at exhibits, collections items and features visitors can expect to encounter.

March 23: Wisconsin Journey

April 14: Milwaukee Revealed

May 9: Living in a Dynamic World and Mixing Zones

May 23: Rainforest, Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium and the Bucyrus Rooftop Terrace

The new museum is scheduled to open in 2026.