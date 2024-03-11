Milwaukee Public Museum burglarized, damage caused; suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are looking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say burglarized and caused damage at the Milwaukee Public Museum on Thursday, March 7.

Officials say the suspect entered the museum and intentionally damaged property around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect is described as an African American female, roughly 30 years old with a heavy build and a medium complexion. Officials said she was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt underneath with the hood up, dark gray or black sweatpants, light-colored Crocs-style shoes and a black backpack.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Photo gallery

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.