Milwaukee Public Market, unique gifts for last-minute shoppers

Milwaukee Public Market shopping
There's something for everyone at the Milwaukee Public Market.
MILWAUKEE - There's still time to buy that perfect holiday gift!
Along with being one of America's best public markets, the Milwaukee Public Market is one of the most unique downtown shopping and food destinations, and they have some great things happening before the holidays.
FOX6's Brian Kramp checked out why a stop to the market is perfect for last-minute deals and gifts.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
For more information on the Milwaukee Public Market, click here.
Olive oils and vinegars at Oro Di Oliva
If you want to elevate your holiday dishes, one way to do that is by using different olive oils and vinegars. FOX6's Brian Kramp is at The Milwaukee Public Market with a vendor that’s set up for visitors to taste over 70 World Class Olive Oils and Balsamic Vinegars.
The Spice House at Milwaukee Public Market
Founded in 1957, The Spice House is a purveyor of the finest spices, herbs, blends, and extracts to customers ranging from renowned Michelin-star chefs to home cooks – And it’s the perfect stop before the holidays. FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market seeing how to spice up your winter drinks.
West Allis Cheese at Milwaukee Public Market
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe has maintained old world service making their stores a family shopping tradition for over 30 years. FOX6's Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee Public Market where they sell only the finest selections of award-winning cheeses from the best cheese artisans Wisconsin has to offer.
Thief Wine at the Milwaukee Public Market
No holiday meal or get-together is complete without a little wine. FOX6's Brian Kramp stopped by Thief Wine Shop & Bar to get a taste of everything it has to offer.
.