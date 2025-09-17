Milwaukee Public Market turns 20 in October; vibrant indoor marketplace

Brian Kramp is with a local vendor whose pizza, pasta, and paninis have been a hit with customers for nearly a decade.
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water Street) is a vibrant indoor marketplace filled with everything from fresh meat and fish to cakes and cheese — and this October it turns 20. Brian Kramp is with a local vendor whose pizza, pasta, and paninis have been a hit with customers for nearly a decade.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Brian Kramp is seeing why they claim to have more fish, better fish, and cheaper fish than anyone else.
Brian Kramp is with one of them that represents Wisconsin in the best way possible - With cheese and sausage.
Brian Kramp is in the Third Ward where this October marks the 20th year this local bakery has been part of the award-winning public market.
Brian Kramp is at the market where adapting to the changing tastes of their guest’s is always top of mind.
.