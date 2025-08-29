Milwaukee flood recovery; city officials provide update, deadline reminders

The Brief City of Milwaukee leaders on Friday provided an update on flood recovery efforts and important deadlines. Sunday, Aug. 31, will be the final day residents can access the Drop-Off Centers at no cost for flood-related disposal. The Department of Public Works has provided free curbside pickup of bulky flood-damaged items and free access to both City Drop Off Centers.



Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Department of Public Works Commissioner held a news conference on Friday, Aug. 29 to provide an update on the city’s ongoing flood recovery efforts and to remind residents of approaching deadlines.

In response to the severe flooding event earlier this month, the Department of Public Works has provided free curbside pickup of bulky flood-damaged items and free access to both City Drop Off Centers.

"So far, we've welcomed 23,000 vehicles to both of these drop-off centers in addition to the 15,000 that we've picked up on curbside," said Department of Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke. "That's nearly 40,000 residents that have been affected by flooding across the City of Milwaukee, which is a staggering number.'

Deadlines

Sunday, Aug. 31, will be the final day residents can access the Drop-Off Centers at no cost for flood-related disposal.

It is also the final day to call and request curbside bulky item pickup.

While DPW crews will continue collecting items beyond that date, Sunday is the last day to request free pick-up.

Milwaukee recycling collection

The City of Milwaukee says recycling collection resumed on Thursday, Aug. 28. Collection will follow the regular schedule -- not where service left off prior to the pause. Residents should place their recycling carts out on their regular pickup day.

Schedules can be viewed at milwaukee.gov/collectionday

While the city was able to resume recycling collection, they are not able to accommodate any past special requests for pickup.