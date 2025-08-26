Milwaukee prostitution crime ring; Travis Schwantes sentenced

The Brief A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Travis Schwantes in connection with a Milwaukee prostitution ring. Schwantes was sentenced to 45 days in jail. He will also serve two years probation and must complete 100 hours of community service. Schwantes pleaded guilty in July to three of eight counts against him – including one felony and two misdemeanor counts.



A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Travis Schwantes on Tuesday, Aug. 26 to 45 days in jail in connection with a Milwaukee prostitution ring. He must also serve two years of probation and complete 100 hours of community service.

Schwantes is one of the six men accused of soliciting prostitutes in Milwaukee. Those charged included former attorneys, a judge, a firefighter, a funeral director and an investment banker.

Schwantes pleaded guilty in July to three of eight counts against him – including making false representation to qualify for assignment of counsel (felony) and two prostitution-related misdemeanor counts.

Case details

What we know:

Court documents explain the investigation began in 2022. Prosecutors say a sex worker reported the prostitution centered around an apartment at 29th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee.

Investigators said Schwantes, a former public defendant, falsified records during his work and put himself in a position to represent clients he was paying for sex.