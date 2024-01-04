Milwaukee prosecutors: Organized crime law used in mail theft case

They call themselves the "Scamily" and prosecutors say those 14 men were part of a crime ring that robbed mail carriers and laundered money. It turns out tactics being used by prosecutors were originally created to take down the mob.

It was the fall of 1981. Frank Balistrieri, the reputed godfather of the Milwaukee mafia, was charged with extortion, gambling and tax law violations.

"We were told through the press of a RICO investigation, a Las Vegas skimming operation…and none of that appears in these indictments," said Balistreri's attorney at the time.

The case against the head of the Milwaukee crime family came at a time when state lawmakers were debating their own law to take on organized crime at the state level. The Wisconsin Organized Crime Control Act (WOCCA) was passed and signed into law the following year.

"It is a rarely used statute. In all honesty, I’ve been practicing criminal law for 27 years and have yet to come across this being used on one occasion, so far," said Julius Kim, criminal defense attorney.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 14 men – part of the so-called "Scamily."

"A lot of the allegations are supported by evidence that was recovered as a result of warrants done for people’s social media accounts," said Nick Heitman, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

Prosecutors say the men robbed mail carriers, stole mailbox keys and mail, washed checks and laundered the money. Nine of the 14 men are charged with racketeering under that little-used statute.

"It’s certainly rare, but certainly appropriate when you see a situation as the allegations are here," Heitman said.

Prosecutors say the crimes were interconnected and organized. Court filings say at the top of the "Scamily" was Huria Abu, who is also charged with continuing a criminal enterprise.

Kim said RICO cases are difficult to prosecute and take a lot of time. But one thing has changed since the law's creation decades ago.

"The evidence gathering has gotten easier," Kim said.

And because of social media and text messages…

"A paper trail is laid out there in black and white, between certain elements on the street and their bosses, that make these prosecutions a little bit more easier," Kim said.

Five of the 14 men are also facing federal charges relating to the robbery of the postal workers. Court records show one of the men, Abdi Abdi, has entered into a plea agreement with federal authorities in his case. The 14 men have yet to make their first appearances in Milwaukee County court.