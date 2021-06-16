Milwaukee proposes $15/hour wage for city employees

article

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on Wednesday, June 16 his proposed adjustment in the city’s salary ordinance. It would increase the hourly wage of the city’s lowest-paid employees to a wage of $15 per hour.

"Our employees should be paid a living wage. This is a matter of fairness and respect for all people who work in city government," Mayor Barrett said. "There are several hundred employees who will see an increase in their pay if my proposal wins approval."

A news release says among the employees impacted by the change are some library circulation assistants, school crossing guards, temporary election workers, fire cadets, and police aides. Officials say the additional cost of the wage changes will be managed within this year’s city budget and included in the mayor’s budget proposal for 2022.

The formal process for increasing the wages of people making less than $15 per hour includes a change in the city’s salary ordinance. That proposal will be submitted to the Common Council in the current legislative cycle with possible approval on July 7, 2021.

The proposed effective date of the change would be September of this year.