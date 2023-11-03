Milwaukee projects get financial boost; soccer stadium, arts center

Two massive projects in Milwaukee get a financial boost.

A $9.3 million grant from the state will be directly used for the new soccer stadium at Iron District Milwaukee, which is part of a $220 million project that includes a hotel, entertainment, hospitality, residential, and other consumer elements.

The Iron District Milwaukee development, bordered by N. 6th Street to the east, N. 10th Street to the west, and W. Michigan Street to the north, is centered around an 8,000-seat soccer-specific stadium. Construction on the stadium is expected to be complete by 2025.

Milwaukee Pro Soccer is slated to join the USL Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States.

Bronzeville Center for the Arts rendering

Meanwhile, $5 million is also being sent to the Bronzeville Center for the Arts. That project is expected to be at the intersection of MLK Drive and North Avenue.

The funding was part of a $36 million funding package announced by Gov. Evers and will use federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds to help deliver long-term impact to Wisconsin’s workforce and economy.