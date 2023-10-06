Milwaukee principal saves choking student, called a 'superhero'

A Milwaukee principal received another title at school this week – "superhero" – after he used the Heimlich maneuver to save a choking student.

It happened at Hi-Mount Community School near 49th and Garfield on Thursday, Oct. 5. Principal Derick Jenkins said a coworker first tried to help the student, who was choking on a hamburger, and he rushed in to help.

"He's still in distress, still kind of bent over, he has both of his hands around his neck, and I knew we had to get this food out immediately," Jenkins said. "We stood him up, and with one pump a golf ball-sized food came out, and he was relieved."

It's the first time Jenkins said he's had to use the Heimlich maneuver; all staff at the school are trained to know how to perform it.

Jenkins said the student is doing great now. The principal's advice to the student when he saw the boy Friday morning? Take your time eating.