Milwaukee Pride Parade; rain did not dampen spirit of thousands

The Brief Thousands turned out on Milwaukee's south side to watch the Pride parade – which was featured in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood. Many FOX6 personalities took part in the parade.



Pride Fest came to Milwaukee this weekend – and on Sunday, June 8, there was a Pride parade held through Walker's Point, a neighborhood on the city's south side.

A little rain did not deter thousands from coming out to see it all in person.

Pride parade

What we know:

Many members of the FOX6 News team walked in Sunday's parade.

Our new news vehicle was featured in the parade as well.

Along the route, FOX6 News caught up with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

What they're saying:

"This is the celebration, but it can also educate. And I would also say, with all the uncertainty at the federal level, this is a great way to show pride, but also show there are allies that are willing to support this community," Crowley said.

Photo gallery

Although the parade is behind us, Pride Month is all of June.