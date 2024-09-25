Crash kills pregnant woman, Milwaukee man found guilty at trial

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man was found guilty at trial in connection to a crash that killed a pregnant woman. The crash happened near 100th and Capitol in November 2023. The medical examiner said the victim was several weeks pregnant at the time of her death.



A Milwaukee man was found guilty at trial on Wednesday in connection to a crash that killed a pregnant woman.

Prosecutors charged 21-year-old Frank Mosley with first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless homicide (unborn child), hit-and-run involving death and fleeing/eluding an officer. The jury convicted him of all four counts. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Case details

The crash happened Nov. 2, 2023 near 100th and Capitol. Milwaukee police said a Wauwatosa officer was pursuing a reportedly stolen BMW that fled a traffic stop, but the chase was called off before the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the collision. It showed the victim's vehicle pull into the intersection before the hit-and-run driver slammed into it. The video also captured the at-fault driver run across the parking lot.

Erin Mogensen

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Erin Mogensen, who died at the scene. The medical examiner also said Mogenson was several weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

According to a criminal complaint, the Milwaukee Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit downloaded data from the stolen vehicle's airbag control module. Prosecutors said that data shows the BMW was going 116 mph before the crash and slowed to 78 mph one second before the crash "indicating heavy braking." The speed limit on Capitol Drive at the crash site is 35 mph.

Police found a Walmart receipt in the abandoned BMW. They went to the Walmart store noted on the receipt and reviewed video from the same time. The complaint said the footage showed the BMW pull into the parking lot. A man got out and went into the store, close-up video showing the man had a "distinctive tattoo depicting a clock on his hand."

On Nov. 2, 2023, police went to the home where the BMW was initially stolen. The complaint said while "knocking on the door, police saw a man inside motioning to a woman inside." The woman would not identify the man, prosecutors said, and officers later saw "a man's arm open a window." The officer yelled for the man to show his hands, and the arm "abruptly retreated" inside and closed the window. Police then went into the home to stop the man from escaping, and noted Mosley had a "tatoo depicting a clock" on his hand.

Fatal hit-and-run crash near 100th and Capitol

Victim's vehicle in 100th and Capitol hit-and-run crash

When police looked inside a smoldering grill in the backyard of that home, the complaint states they found charred and burnt clothing and partially burned papers on which the words "BMW North" were written. A key fob for the BMW was in the house where Mosley was arrested.

When questioned by police, the complaint states Mosley said he had the car "about a week" before the crash, but someone had stolen it from him, and he hadn't used it since. Mosley had "no explanation" for the presence of the BMW outside the home where he was arrested.