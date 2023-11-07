Hit-and-run crash; Milwaukee man accused, wreck killed woman, unborn baby

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash on the city's northwest side that killed a woman and her unborn child on Thursday, Nov. 2. The accused is Frank Mosley – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree reckless homicide

First-degree reckless homicide-unborn child

Hit-and-run involving death

The crash happened near 100th and Capitol around 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2. Milwaukee police said a Wauwatosa officer was pursuing a reportedly stolen vehicle (BMW) that fled a traffic stop, but the chase was called off before the crash.

Fatal hit-and-run crash near 100th and Capitol

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station captured the collision. It showed the victim's vehicle pull into the intersection before the hit-and-run driver slammed into it. The video also captured the at-fault driver run across the parking lot.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Erin Mogensen, who died at the scene. The medical examiner also said Mogenson was several weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Erin Mogensen

Criminal complaint details

According to the criminal complaint, the crash reconstruction unit of the Milwaukee Police Department downloaded data from the stolen vehicle's airbag control module. The "data shows that 5 seconds before the crash, the BMW was going 116 mph. Three seconds before the crash it was going 111 mph; then it slows to 78 mph one second before the crash (indicating heavy braking) and it is going 61 mph at the point of impact. The speed limit on Capitol Drive at the crash site is 35 mph," the complaint says.

Police found a Walmart receipt in the abandoned BMW. They went to the Walmart store indicated on the receipt and reviewed video from the same time. The complaint said the "footage showed the BMW arriving in the lot and a man exiting it and entering the store. Video from close up inside the store showed that the man had a distinctive tattoo depicting a clock on his hand."

Victim's vehicle in 100th and Capitol hit-and-run crash

On Nov. 2, police went to the residence where the BMW was initially stolen. The complaint says while "knocking on the door, police saw a man inside motioning to a woman inside. The woman exited onto the porch and would not identify the man inside. A detective noticed a smoldering fire in a grill in the backyard and knocked on the door again to ask the woman about it. A detective then saw a man's arm open a window; he yelled for the man to show him his hands, but the arm abruptly retreated back inside and closed the window. Police entered to prevent the person's escape and identified him as the defendant." Police noted the defendant had on his hand a "tattoo depicting a clock."

When police looked inside the smoldering grill in the backyard of that residence, they found charred and burnt clothing and partially burned papers on which the words "BMW North" were written. A key fob for the BMW was in the house where the defendant was arrested.

When questioned by police, Mosley "said that he had the car about a week prior to the date of the crash, but that someone had stolen the car from him before the date of the crash and he had not used the car since," the complaint says. Mosley had "no explanation for the presence of the BMW outside the residence where he was arrested."

Mosley is expected to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 7.