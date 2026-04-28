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Milwaukee power outages Tuesday, wind damage after storm

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Published  April 28, 2026 6:17am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee power outages linger Tuesday

Milwaukee power outages linger Tuesday

Thousands of people across the Milwaukee area were left without power after wind gusts toppled trees and power lines on Monday.

The Brief

    • Wind gusts toppled trees and knocked out power for thousands on Monday.
    • Milwaukee was among the hardest hit areas, with gusts over 70 mph.
    • We Energies expects to complete restoration efforts by Tuesday afternoon.

MILWAUKEE - Thousands of people across the Milwaukee area were left without power after wind gusts toppled trees and power lines on Monday.

Power outages

What you can do:

We Energies reported more than 40,000 customers lost power on Monday. Most of those customers saw their power back on by the afternoon, but more than 3,000 were still without power in Milwaukee County as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

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The utility said late Monday that it expects to complete restoration efforts by Tuesday afternoon. Customers can get the latest information on the estimated time of restoration for their outage on our outage map online or on the We Energies app.

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Wind gusts slam SE Wisconsin; power knocked out, trees toppled
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Wind gusts slam SE Wisconsin; power knocked out, trees toppled

Extremely powerful wind gusts barreled through southeast Wisconsin on Monday afternoon, April 27, and knocked out power for thousands.

Wind gusts, storm damage

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service reported peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin on Monday: 

  • Burlington Municipal Airport, 51 mph
  • Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 77 mph
  • Port Washington, 52 mph
  • Racine at Batten Airport, 46 mph
  • St. Francis at Wilson Park, 65 mph
  • Sheboygan, 51 mph

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said crews responded to more than 200 emergency calls as winds knocked down trees – crushing cars and damaging homes – across the city. At least four trees fell along one block near 18th and Scott. 

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The Source: FOX6 News surveyed storm damage across Milwaukee and referenced information from We Energies and the National Weather Service.

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