The Brief Wind gusts toppled trees and knocked out power for thousands on Monday. Milwaukee was among the hardest hit areas, with gusts over 70 mph. We Energies expects to complete restoration efforts by Tuesday afternoon.



Thousands of people across the Milwaukee area were left without power after wind gusts toppled trees and power lines on Monday.

Power outages

What you can do:

We Energies reported more than 40,000 customers lost power on Monday. Most of those customers saw their power back on by the afternoon, but more than 3,000 were still without power in Milwaukee County as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

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The utility said late Monday that it expects to complete restoration efforts by Tuesday afternoon. Customers can get the latest information on the estimated time of restoration for their outage on our outage map online or on the We Energies app.

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Wind gusts, storm damage

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service reported peak wind gusts in southeast Wisconsin on Monday:

Burlington Municipal Airport, 51 mph

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, 77 mph

Port Washington, 52 mph

Racine at Batten Airport, 46 mph

St. Francis at Wilson Park, 65 mph

Sheboygan, 51 mph

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works said crews responded to more than 200 emergency calls as winds knocked down trees – crushing cars and damaging homes – across the city. At least four trees fell along one block near 18th and Scott.

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