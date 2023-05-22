Milwaukee pothole problem; mayor reveals actions DPW is taking

Potholes – they are everywhere in southeast Wisconsin. That is especially true in the City of Milwaukee.

On Monday, May 22, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson talked about potholes in the city – and the actions that the Milwaukee Department of Public Works is taking to resolve the issue.

"We are topping previous records for potholes with 9,000 requests," the mayor said. "That's more this year already than were recorded in 2020 and in 2021."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Johnson said the city's DPW is trying to keep up with the requests for pothole patches – but they are doing so with less staff. Officials said they even have crews working Saturdays specifically to do street maintenance.

"We hear your frustrations. We assure you that we are working very, very diligently, very, very hard, our DPW is, to address the issue as quickly as possible," Johnson said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The mayor then assisted a city DPW crew with patching a couple of potholes.

Officials do not believe there have been more potholes than normal this season. They say they are just getting more assistance from the public to identify them.

As of Monday, May 22, there were roughly 2,000 requests for pothole patching in Milwaukee.