Milwaukee pot bust, guns, cash seized

Milwaukee police seized marijuana, firearms and cash when they executed a search warrant recently in the city.

Members of MPD's District 7 Anti-Gang Unit and Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested a drug dealer "that had been creating an unsafe environment for the citizens of Milwaukee," with police noting that this individual is a convicted felon unable to possess firearms.

Investigators found five firearms, $10,000 in cash, ammunition and four pounds of marijuana, along with "associated items indicative of illegal drug distribution off the streets."

The arrest was a result of police working with citizens for several weeks "who are tired of their community being terrorized by this individual and his clientele."

Charges are being referred to the district attorney.

FOX6 News reached out to police for clarification as to where, exactly, this occurred, but MPD said they were unable to provide that information as it is confidential at this time as the investigation continues.