Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers

Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark.

Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

A growing memorial on 65th Street marks where Cross was on his rounds Friday when he was killed. Since then, there has been an outpouring of support for his family. Others, seeing the passion he had for his job, said they want to pay it forward.

In the back of Poppa C's Food Market near 50th and Hampton Monday, Dec. 12, Mercedes Brown was in the kitchen.

"It should not take a death," said Brown. "It should be an everyday thing to give back."

Poppa C's Food Market is normally closed on Mondays, but Brown and her mother prepared meals, including lasagna, salad, garlic bread and some sweets, packaged with love for letter carriers to thank them for all that they do. This, in honor of Aundre Cross.

"He was loving his job more than anything," said Brown.

Aundre Cross (photo provided by family)

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brown didn't know Cross but has seen the outpouring of love for him. She said she saw a kindred spirit in his passion for his job.

"I looked at that as someone took a good person away, and so it just made me want to give back even more," said Brown.

"Hopefully, whomever done this, justice will take care of itself," said Cornelius Mitchell, Cross' brother. "We don’t deserve this as a family."

Cross was remembered at a weekend vigil as being full of life, a father, son, uncle and friend.

Aundre Cross (photo provided by family); suspect vehicle in 65th and Lancaster shooting; USPS vehicle at scene

Police say Cross was working near 65th and Stark at around 6 p.m. Friday when surveillance video from a nearby home shows a silver Audi Q5 SUV pull up in the alley behind homes east of 65th. A person gets out and walks out of frame. Thirty seconds later, the car engine starts and lights turn on. There's a yell, quickly followed by a gunshot. Then the person runs back to the waiting SUV which starts to move forward.

The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

"The person who murdered him, they took someone from this world, not just the Post Office, but this world, who truly exemplifies what a human being should be," said Darius Holmes, Cross' co-worker.

In the kitchen, Brown said she hopes her way of paying it forward catches on but added that it shouldn't take this kind of loss to get started.