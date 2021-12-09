Milwaukee porch pirate suspects caught on video

During the season of giving, there are some who have been taking.

Thieves were captured on doorbell surveillance camera video stealing hundreds of dollars worth of packages from a Milwaukee woman's porch on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5.

"I see someone snatch my packages and run," Mary Smith said. "I go to the door and nothing’s here. I go to the side and nothing’s there."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Minutes after FedEx dropped off two packages, a doorbell camera captured a red van pull up and two men hop out.

"One person ran across the street, then he came to me and then they pulled off," said Smith.

Surveillance captures porch pirate running to vehicle with stolen package

The thieves got away with a coat Smith bought for herself and five pairs of pants she bought as a gift for her son.

"Stealing is a hustle for these guys, and they don’t care who they steal from," Smith said.

She filed a police report and put the video on social media. She then learned other people had similar stories involving the same red van and suspects.

Milwaukee porch pirate theft suspect captured on surveillance

"People started sharing it and tagging me in different posts," said Smith. "They started inboxing me and calling me and telling me."

As the tips came in, Smith learned the identity of one of the thieves. She contacted him and demanded her stuff be returned – only to be told the items were for sale.

"That’s him selling my clothes, and that’s my coat," Smith said.

Milwaukee theft suspects' vehicle captured on surveillance

Now, Smith is sharing her story to warn others – trying to make sure the "Grinches" are stopped.

"At some point, they will be caught," said Smith.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.