Milwaukee police vs. teachers kickball game: Officer Jerving honored

Kickball anyone? This year's Milwaukee police vs. teachers game brings a new meaning. Milwaukee police said they have an angel in the outfield.

The officers of Milwaukee Police District 4 have a special type of bond on and off the field.

One of their teammates, Officer Peter Jerving, is no longer with them.

Officer Peter Jerving

"He would have been with us out in the outfield," said Officer Bradley Baker.

Officer Jerving was killed in the line of duty in February while attempting to arrest a suspect involved in a robbery. This time last year, Jerving played on the same field for a kickball game.

"Today is in honor of Officer Jerving," said Brad Schlei, Captain of District 4. "It’s our first annual memorial to him."

After a quick handshake, it was game on, Rocketship Transformation Prep teachers vs. police officers.

"I have been running around to the students, yelling go D-4 cops," said Patty Jerving, Officer Jerving's mom. "And they shout me down every time."

Patty said her son was a great athlete. District 4 officers say Officer Jerving was known for his home run last year, and now this year, in his honor, his sister is playing for him.

"Big shoes, yes, I can’t play like Pete, no way how," said Becky Jerving, officer Jerving's second-oldest sister.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jerving's sister said their hearts still remain broken after her brother's death.

"They know we are here for them as much as they are here for us," said Jerving's sister. "He would be proud of us, he was watching over us."

Officer Jerving's good luck continues with another win, six to zero.