Milwaukee police union contract; city leaders struggle over cost, budget

The Brief A new tentative four-year contract for Milwaukee police, raising pay by 14.25% overall, advanced from the Finance Committee. The city faces an estimated $25 million in immediate backpay to officers since the last contract expired in 2022. While the union approved the deal, some Common Council members have budgetary concerns over the cost before the final approval vote.



Millions of your tax dollars might have to go to backpay. That is, if the Milwaukee Common Council approves a new police contract.

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) says the contract is needed to boost recruitment and keep the community safe. But some alders said it will be tough with the current tight budgets.

Contract considerations

What we know:

Milwaukee officials estimate the city would have to pay $25 million in just backpay if the Common Council approves that new police contract.

The last MPA contract ran out in 2022. That means officers have worked without a raise since then. The tentative deal between the union and city gives officers pay raises for those past years, totaling $25 million. The deal also gives them another raise next year, another $20 million more than in the current budget.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

In total, the four-year deal raises police officer pay by 14.25%.

What they're saying:

"Where do we draw the line when it comes to increased salaries?" asked Milwaukee Alderperson Sharlen Moore. "I just want to say that this is very much a really tough decision for me, as I think about the longevity of this city, and the need for law enforcement, but also at the state level understanding that we’re really under some really different requirements than it is for other partners or other cities across the state that don’t have the same requirements."

What's in the deal

By the numbers:

According to city documents, MPD officer pay in 2026 will range from $77,000 up to $104,000. MPA members approved it with 87% "yes" and 13% "no." But the deal needs Common Council approval.

"This is completely a budgetary question for me. And it’s a question about the future and what kind of city when we make investments somewhere, we’re naturally taking from something else. I mean, it’s just the nature of this really challenging budget we have," said Milwaukee Alderperson Marina Dimitrijevic.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’re in a situation where MPA is coming to the table with less than they originally asked for, there is a situation, where the labor team is coming to the table with a tentative agreement that is less than they asked for," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker. "So, everybody loses a little, but not as much as they could. That’s the definition of risk mitigation."

On Monday, Nov. 17, the Finance Committee advanced the deal with three "yes" votes and two abstensions.