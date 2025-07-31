Milwaukee police union, city at odds over contract negotiations

article

Contract dispute

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Association and the City of Milwaukee are at odds after the MPA’s contract with the city ran out back in 2022. Both sides are negotiating a contract that is set to end in December of this year.

It was a private negotiation, but it has now been made public.

The MPA is coming out fighting. The union is calling the city’s contract offer "insulting," "out of touch" and "an embarrassment."

Milwaukee City Hall

"They should be ashamed of themselves," MPA President Alex Ayala said. "It’s no longer a secret what’s going on in our negotiations, but it just goes to show you the city says one thing and then on paper they’re telling another story."

By the numbers

Dig deeper:

A document obtained by FOX6 News shows both sides still far apart with what they want.

The MPA is asking for a 12.75% increase spread out over the last three years. The city is offering a 5% increase on 2023 salaries with no backpay, and 2% for 2024 and 2025.

"That offer is simply an insult to every man and woman that puts the badge on," Ayala said.

"A swift and fair resolution"

What they're saying:

In a statement, a spokesman for Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s office said both sides agreed to not comment on specific bargaining positions and would continue to honor that.

"The city reached voluntary, amicable contract settlements with both Firefighters Local 215 and the Milwaukee Police Supervisors Organization months ago. The city has demonstrated that it is reasonable and fair when dealing with our public safety unions," the city spokesperson said. "I will point out one incorrect declaration in the MPA statement; state law gives the arbitrator flexibility, so the arbitrator does not have to pick the city’s or the union’s final offer. And, talks continue between the city and the MPA as the prospect of a voluntary settlement remains."

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman provided the following statement:

"The men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) are dedicated in their service to the City of Milwaukee and put their lives on the line every single day, every hour of the day to keep our community safe. There are no words to express my personal gratitude for their daily sacrifices as I know that this calling is no easy task. It is an honor and a privilege to lead our members of MPD, and I believe their steadfast service warrants just compensation. I have communicated directly with the Mayor advocating for our members. I support a swift and fair resolution to the ongoing negotiations between the City and the members of MPD."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The next steps

What's next:

If negotiations cannot be reached, both sides will head to arbitration in September. A final decision will be made then.

Once that is reached, they will open negotiations for the next year.