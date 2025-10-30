Milwaukee police union 'overwhelmingly' votes to ratify new contract

article

Milwaukee's police union on Thursday announced its members "overwhelmingly" voted to ratify a new labor agreement with the city. The Common Council must still approve the terms of the deal.

Contract negotiations

By the numbers:

According to the Milwauke Police Association, the offer that members ratified is for a 14.25% base salary increase over four years that, when compounded, amounts to a 15.01% increase. It also includes retroactive pay for 2023-2025.

The backstory:

The union and the city had not agreed to a contract since the last one ran out in 2022. Earlier this year, FOX6 News learned through government records that Milwaukee had offered a pay increase of roughly 9% over three years. The union at that time was seeking a 12.75% raise, including back pay.

The MPA said officers deserve to be the highest paid in Wisconsin. Right now, their pay ranges from roughly $63,000 to $84,000 per year. That’s less than officers earn at several departments in the area.

The union complained that Johnson gave himself a 15% pay raise. In truth, the 15% raise was for all elected city leaders, and it did not start until after the mayoral election in 2024. It was also the first raise for elected city leaders since 2008.

MPA announcement

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Association wrote:

The Milwaukee Police Association membership has overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new labor agreement with the City of Milwaukee, which covers most of our department’s sworn law enforcement officers. The agreement’s terms still require approval from the Milwaukee Common Council.

The proposed agreement provides across the board wage increases; full retroactive pay for 2023-2025 and 15.01% compounded pay increase through 2026 and Labor Peace between the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Association. This contract is a strong deal for Milwaukee’s police officers. It also guarantees protection from furloughs of officers through at least 2028 - an important safeguard for those who have already sacrificed so much to keep this city safe.

"The MPA fought hard for fair wages and long-term stability, but our work is never done. Officers deserve to be paid more for the dangerous, high-stakes work they perform every single day," said Alexander Ayala, President of the Milwaukee Police Association. "We can’t ignore that the ‘defund the police’ attitude is still alive and well inside the Mayor’s office at City Hall and this agreement protects our officers into future. This agreement was not a gift from City leadership—it was earned through the perseverance and professionalism of Milwaukee’s officers."

This agreement comes only after more than three years without a contract, months of frustration, and six days of arbitration – not to mention the exorbitant legal fees incurred by taxpayers because of the hiring of outside counsel by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. It should not have taken this long for the City’s leadership to do what’s right for the men and women who keep Milwaukee safe every day. Mayor Johnson’s decision to finally open his eyes at the eleventh hour does not erase years of inaction or disregard for the officers who have continued to serve with professionalism and integrity despite the lack of support from the Mayor.

No city that claims to value its police should ever again allow negotiations to reach this level of neglect and delay.

"Our officers have shown remarkable dedication by continuing to serve this city for more than three years without a raise and contract," Ayala said. "They never stopped showing up, never stopped protecting this community, and never stopped doing the hard work that keeps Milwaukee safe. This agreement is the result of their perseverance—not the Mayor’s last-minute effort."

MPA is grateful for the support our members have received from the Common Council. Back in July, Ald. Peter Burgelis strongly advocated that the City settle the contract by adding a fourth year – a move that would have put us right where we are today – without costly arbitration.

The MPA now calls on the Milwaukee Common Council to approve this agreement swiftly so that our officers can finally receive the stability and recognition they have earned.

Editor's note: This story was updated with additional information.