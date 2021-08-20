Milwaukee police: Teen reported missing has been located safe

article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy reported missing has been located and is safe.
Officials thank the public for their help in this matter.
TSA officers prevented another handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Thursday.
Romance Gunn was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 20 to 30 years in prison plus another 20 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of Jasmine Banks at 5th and Center in Sept. 2019.
Milwaukee dog, owner reunited after FOX6 WakeUp sighting
A Milwaukee man spotted his long-lost dog in an unlikely place, FOX6 WakeUp, and is bringing the pup home after two years apart.