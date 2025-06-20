Expand / Collapse search

37th and Greenfield tactical situation, Milwaukee police at scene

By
Published  June 20, 2025 9:36pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Police scene near 37th and Greenfield

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police were involved in a tactical situation Friday night.
    • It unfolded near 37th and Greenfield.
    • The public was urged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in an hours-long tactical situation Friday night on the city's south side.

What we know:

It began just before 7 p.m. in the area of 37th and Greenfield. MPD closed Greenfield Avenue in the area. The public was encouraged to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What we don't know:

At this time, it's unclear why the tactical situation began. Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsMilwaukee