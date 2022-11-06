Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings leave 2 dead, 1 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to at least three separate shootings.

Two people were killed, and at least one person was wounded.

21st and Keefe, Milwaukee

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his wounds.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Brown Deer Rd

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that put a 30-year-old Milwaukee man in the hospital.

According to Officials, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. The Milwaukee man was shot in the thigh and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening wounds.

Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument.

76th and Ruby

Shooting on 76th and Ruby

A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Ruby.

Police said the shooting was around 3 a.m. The victim was shot in the side and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

MPD investigates

Police continue to look for whoever is responsible for the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.