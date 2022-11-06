Milwaukee fatal shooting; 35-year-old dead at 21st and Keefe

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee man is dead following a shooting near 21st and Keefe around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Officials said officers located the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414- 224-Tips or P3 Tips.