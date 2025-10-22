Milwaukee police staffing shortage; records show summer lapses

The Brief Records show Milwaukee Police District 1 had only three patrol officers on a few late-night shifts in July. MPD said this summer it was "alarmed" by the staffing lineup and contrary to directives. The department faces recruitment challenges as state law requires staffing growth by 2034.



Records obtained by FOX6 reveal nights this past summer when Milwaukee Police Department staffing in the heart of the city reached low levels.

What we know:

District One happens to be MPD’s headquarters and covers downtown and Milwaukee's East Side. The documents, known as "lineups" show the department's scheduling.

It shows on July 27, only three patrol officers were assigned to District 1’s late shift, with a fourth officer working hospital guard duty at Froedtert Hospital.

The following night, July 28, staffing again dipped to three late-shift officers, with another on hospital duties.

What they're saying:

MPD told FOX6 minimum staffing in July for District 1 was roughly seven officers. That number fluctuates based on the total number of officers.

MPD went on to say the July days highlighted, July 27 and 28, had at least six officers working, including the ones mentioned – and others on other assignments.

Back in July, the department acknowledged the July 28 shortage first reported by FOX6:

"The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is alarmed by this lineup and at the highest levels are investigating staffing failures in District 1. This lineup is contrary to staffing level directives and expectations provided to the districts. MPD wants to assure the public that the current dispatch system provides cross district responses for all calls for service city-wide, and additional resources are always available to Districts when necessary."

Dig deeper:

MPD also has patrol sergeants on the street.

In addition, it overlaps late shifts:

The "early" shift runs from 4 p.m. to midnight

The "late power" shift runs from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The "late" shift runs from midnight to 8 a.m.

The bottom line: there are two different shifts patrolling nighttime streets at the same time.

What they're saying:

In addition, MPD calls in extra officers for big events.

District 1 Captain Robert Thiel explained a "code red" system draws in extra officers, usually on overtime.

"If we know there’s going to be a large party, if there’s going to be events, something that will draw in a larger crowd than normal, we would bring in additional, or try to bring in additional resources into the area," Thiel said.

When pressed on the word "try," Thiel added: "Because a lot of our code red officers are on overtime. So, they do their patrol in their districts and then on their off time, we bring them into the code red budget."

Big picture view:

In June, MPD reported 1,581 officers. State law requires the department increase its ranks to 1,725 officers by 2034.

Police union leaders have said pay has been a barrier to recruitment. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's recent budgets sets aside funding for three recruit classes of 65 officers each, though the city has not met the goal.

Just this week, Johnson and leadership of the Milwaukee Police Association announced they had reached a tentative labor agreement. The deal still needs approval from the Common Council and a vote of union members.