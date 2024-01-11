Milwaukee squad, SUV in creek after police chase; 2 in custody

article

A Milwaukee Police Department squad and an SUV ended up in Lincoln Creek on near 45th and Congress on Thursday, Jan. 11 following a police chase.

Officials say around 11:15 a.m., Milwaukee police officers spotted an SUV around Teutonia and Hadley. It matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to an abduction that occurred near 2nd and Wells on Wednesday evening.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The SUV accelerated and a police chase was initiated.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver of the SUV lost control and crashed into the creek near 45th and Congress. A police squad ended up in the creek as well. The officers were not hurt.

The driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was taken into custody. The passenger of the vehicle, also a 17-year-old boy, was arrested after a brief foot chase. Both of the teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officers recovered a firearm.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.