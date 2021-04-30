Milwaukee police squad involved in crash near 27th and Burleigh

Police are investigating a two-car crash involving a Milwaukee police squad car near 27th and Burleigh shortly before noon on Friday, April 30.

Police say unit #1 collided with unit#2, which was a marked squad not on emergency.

Three occupants of the striking vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.