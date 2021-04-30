Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police squad involved in crash near 27th and Burleigh

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a two-car crash involving a Milwaukee police squad car near 27th and Burleigh shortly before noon on Friday, April 30.

Police say unit #1 collided with unit#2, which was a marked squad not on emergency.

Three occupants of the striking vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A police officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Milwaukee police: Man shot, injured near Teutonia and Keefe
slideshow

Milwaukee police: Man shot, injured near Teutonia and Keefe

Milwaukee police say a 21-year-old man was shot and seriously injured on Friday morning, April 30.

Legal pot in Wisconsin, budget items face GOP rejection
slideshow

Legal pot in Wisconsin, budget items face GOP rejection

Wisconsin Republicans plan to vote to kill key parts of Gov. Tony Evers' state budget proposal, including legalizing marijuana and expanding Medicaid.