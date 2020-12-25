Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Shots fired near 2nd and Hadley, man wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Shooting incident near 2nd and Hadley, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 24-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries from a shooting near 2nd and Hadley early on Friday, Dec. 25.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Officials say the victim was walking when a suspect approached and fired several shots that struck him. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment -- and is listed in stable condition.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

