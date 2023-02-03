Vets Place Central shooting, Milwaukee police release bodycam video

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3 released a community briefing related to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Vets Place Central resident.

An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells on Dec. 20, 2022.

The video shows Stubblefield armed in the basement of the facility, along with other residents – one of whom he was holding hostage in front of him, police said.

In the video, officers can be heard ordering Stubblefield to drop his weapon and show his hands. When Stubblefield pointed his gun at the two officers who were first inside, one of the officers shot the 66-year-old, killing him.

No one else was hurt. Police recovered Stubblefield's gun and one casing at the scene.

MPD bodycam video from Vets Place Central shooting on Dec. 20, 2022.

MPD said the officer who shot the man is 38 years old and has been with the police department for nearly two decades. The second officer, a 40-year-old with more than 13 years of service, did not fire his weapon.

One officer remains on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. The incident is being investigated by the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team and the Oak Creek Police Department is the lead agency.

WARNING: Content may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.