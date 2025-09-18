Milwaukee police shooting; man wounded near 12th and Greenfield

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer shot a man near 12th and Greenfield on Wednesday night, Sept. 17. The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The officer that discharged his firearm is a 26-year-old man with over six years of service.



A Milwaukee police officer shot and wounded a 21-year-old man on Wednesday night, Sept. 17.

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Greenfield around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene. The officers gave the suspect commands to stop. However, the suspect refused and continued to flee.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it, at which time an officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking the suspect.

No one else was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The suspect’s firearm was recovered. He was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer that discharged his firearm is a 26-year-old man with over six years of service. The officer will be placed on administrative duty.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident.