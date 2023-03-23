Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen, Jetrin Rodthong sentenced

article

The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday, March 23.

Jetrin Rodthong, 23, pleaded guilty in January to several charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run involving injury and possession of methamphetamine. Three counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

The shooting happened on Jan. 27, 2022, near 25th and St. Paul. The officer, identified as Herbert Davis, was dispatched to the area after a passerby reported a man slumped over in a parked car.

Officer shot near 25th and St. Paul, Milwaukee

Body camera video released by MPD showed the officer walking up to the car and opening the door, finding Rodthong slumped over as had been reported. The officer shined a light inside, pulled the keys out of the ignition and announced himself to Rodthong as a Milwaukee police officer.

Davis could not understand Rodthong. The two had a back-and-forth for a while before Davis called for medical help and asked Rodthong to get out of the car.

Video released by police showed Rodthong got out of the car, and he and Davis began to struggle. Seconds later, Davis ran and ducked behind the car. In the video, someone can be heard saying "stop" before shots were fired toward Davis. Rodthong crouched behind the car as Davis returned fire. Rodthong then hopped in the squad car and peeled off as Davis limped away.

The dashcam video showed Rodthong run multiple red lights, missing cross traffic at 16th Street, ultimately T-boning another car and crashing. Rodthong ran off, but police caught up a block away. Both he and Davis were shot in the incident.

Davis had injuries to his left shoulder and left flank from Rodthong’s gunfire. The bullet that entered his shoulder traveled into his chest near his sternum. He walked out of the hospital the next day.