Milwaukee police shooting; pastor recounts threat made by gunman

The Brief A Milwaukee pastor is recounting a threat made to his life a day before the man accused of making that threat was fatally shot by police. Pastor Kenneth Lock said Isaiah Stott had been at his church a day earlier, threatening to kill him and his team. Stott was fatally shot by Milwaukee police after he was seen firing shots near 27th and Wisconsin Avenue.



FOX6 News learned chilling new details about what led up to a police shooting that wounded an officer and led to the shooting death of the gunman. A faith leader said the attacker targeted him first.

Chilling details

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the man Pastor Kenneth Lock said wanted to kill him. Police identified him as 24-year-old Isaiah Stott.

The video of Stott was taken inside Rainbow, a clothing store next door to Pastor Lock's church, Evolve.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Pastor Lock was at church last Tuesday on business. He said Stott waited for three hours outside, intending to harm him and his team with an assault rifle.

Remembering what happened

What they're saying:

"I froze for a minute, not just from the imminent threat on my life, but more so, we have staff here," said the pastor. "What's crazy is that even at the time, I was walking in, that same guy was at a different entrance trying to gain access."

Pastor Kenneth Lock

FOX6 News wanted to know how the pastor grappled with the threat to his life in the aftermath.

"I struggled a bit. I still struggle to be honest right now, because I'm so much about the community," the pastor said. "I'm a person who believes a pastor should be with the people."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pastor said church security called Milwaukee police.

Milwaukee police confirmed their officers investigated Stott, but did not find a weapon, so they let him go. Police say Stott died the day after the threat after a police shooting near 27th and Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Police say Stott was walking down the street firing shots, even at them.

Church is a "safe space"

What's next:

Pastor Lock said he will tighten his security from now on. But he wants everyone to know his church is a safe space for anyone who may need refuge.