Milwaukee police shooting; man charged after traffic stop, fleeing

The Brief Kenneth Cubero, 21, was shot and injured by Milwaukee police after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and attempting to retrieve a firearm last Wednesday, Sept. 17. Cubero was charged with obstructing an officer, which carries up to nine months in prison and a $10,000 fine. No one else was struck by gunfire.



A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection to an officer-involved shooting last week on Milwaukee’s south side.

Police shooting

What we know:

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued a criminal charge against Kenneth Cubero.

12th and Greenfield, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department said the incident happened around 11:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17, when the MPD attempted a traffic stop near 12th and Greenfield.

Police said the driver, identified as Cubero, stopped the vehicle, got out, and fled on foot. Officers said they gave repeated commands to stop, but Cubero kept running.

During the pursuit, MPD said Cubero dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it. An officer then fired his weapon, striking Cubero.

No one else was hit.

MPD said Cubero was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries and was later arrested. Police said they recovered his firearm.

Man charged

Dig deeper:

On Monday, prosecutors charged Cubero with one count of obstructing an officer. If convicted, he faces up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

