The Brief A Milwaukee police sergeant shot and killed an armed suspect, the police chief said. It happened on State Highway 175, north of the Stadium Interchange, on Monday. MPD said the suspect had been driving a truck the wrong way on the highway.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person killed in a Milwaukee police shooting Monday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened on State Highway 175, near Vliet Street north of the Stadium Interchange, at around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said a sergeant saw a truck make a U-turn and drive south in the highway's northbound lanes.

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The sergeant called in to dispatch and tried to make contact with the driver. During the encounter, Norman said the driver showed a gun. The sergeant then fired his gun, killing the armed suspect at the scene. The suspect's gun was recovered.

Scene on State Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway)

On Tuesday, the medical examiner's office identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Harry and said he sustained several gunshot wounds.

What's next:

The sergeant, a 37-year-old man with more than 15 years of service, has been placed on administrative leave. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the incident with the West Allis Police Department as the lead agency.

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Norman said video related to the incident will be released within 15 days, in accordance with the department's standard operating procedure.

What we don't know:

Specific details of the shooting, including if the suspect fired any shots, are not known at this time. While Norman said video will be released, it's not clear where the video would be coming from; MPD said the sergeant was on-duty at the time, but only patrol officers have body-worn cameras – not sergeants.