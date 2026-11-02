Milwaukee police shooting on Highway 175, suspect dead

The Brief A Milwaukee police sergeant shot and killed a person driving the wrong way on STH 175 on Monday night. Police say when the sergeant approached the driver, the driver displayed a firearm, and the sergeant fired his duty weapon at the driver. The driver died at the scene, and the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will take over the investigation.



A Milwaukee police sergeant shot and killed a person driving the wrong-way on State Highway 175 after that person showed a firearm on Monday night, Nov. 2.

State Highway 175 (north of the Stadium Interchange) was closed from Martin to Lisbon, with traffic being diverted off at Vliet. As of 11:30 p.m. it was still closed.

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Sequence of events

What we know:

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman during a news conference, at 8:15 p.m., a sergeant was near State Highway 175 and Lloyd when they saw a truck make a U-turn and drive southbound in a northbound lane of the highway.

Scene on State Highway 175 (Stadium Freeway)

The sergeant called in to dispatch and tried to make contact with the suspect driver.

During the encounter, the suspect displayed a firearm. The sergeant fired his duty firearm at the suspect, who died at the scene. The suspect's firearm was recovered.

What's next:

The sergeant is a 37-year-old man with more than 15 years of service. He has been placed on administrative leave. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident with the West Allis Police Department being the lead agency.

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Video related to the incident will be released within 15 days in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575. MPD later told FOX6 that the sergeant was on-duty at the time, but only patrol officers have body-worn cameras – not officers.

What we don't know:

Specific details of the shooting, including if the suspect fired any shots, are not known. MPD has not identified the suspect.

It's not clear where the video Chief Norman referred to during Monday night's media briefing is coming from.