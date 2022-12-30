Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident

The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14.

According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near Booth and Meinecke for a welfare check. When an officer arrived on the scene, he encountered an individual that allowed the officer inside the residence.

Police shooting near Booth and Meinecke, Milwaukee

While in the residence, the officer found a 75-year-old woman dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as Dorothy Douglas.

At that time, the officer attempted to detain the suspect and a struggle ensued. At that time, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the individual. The suspect, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Body cam video of police shooting incident near Booth and Meinecke on Nov. 14.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Unit led the investigation. The officer involved was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

On Dec. 5, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office found that the officer’s use of force was justified.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued criminal charges against the suspect.

View complete Community Briefing (WARNING: viewer discretion is advised)

A news release says the Community Briefing video series was created by MPD to promote transparency and accountability with the public and to provide relevant information about critical incidents. MPD’s goal is to continue to release relevant video regarding critical incidents within a reasonable amount of time after the incident unless releasing such video would jeopardize the integrity of the investigation.

This is a developing story.