Milwaukee police shoot man during welfare check; woman's body found

Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday morning, Nov. 14 near Booth and Meinecke. He was taken to the hospital for non-fatal injuries.

According to police, at approximately 12:19 a.m. officers responded to the scene for a welfare check. The caller was concerned for the safety of the resident, and requested a squad to respond.

Upon arrival, an officer encountered an individual that allowed the officer inside the residence. While in the residence, the officer found a 75-year-old woman dead. At that time, the officer attempted to detain the suspect and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the suspect armed himself with a pole and weight. During the struggle the officer gave the suspect multiple commands to drop the weapon, however, the suspect refused.

At that time, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

The medical examiner was called to the scene for the 75-year-old woman. The cause of death is still under investigation, but police say at there is no sign of trauma.

Milwaukee police shoot man near Booth and Meinecke. Expand

The officer that discharged his firearm was a 24-year-old man with over four years of service. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. He will be placed on administrative duty.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a fluid ongoing investigation, the Milwaukee police investigative bureau is leading the investigation. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.