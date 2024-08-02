Milwaukee police shooting, 15th and Hopkins: new surveillance video

article

The Milwaukee Police Department arrested a man they exchanged gunfire with the night before, on Wednesday, July 10.

On Friday, Aug. 2, Milwaukee police released surveillance video from a nearby business that captured part of the shooting. Detectives are not issued body cameras.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content of the videos, which can be watched in full on MPD's YouTube channel, disturbing. Discretion is advised.

According to Milwaukee police, the officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near 15th and Hopkins on Tuesday, July 9. MPD detectives said they observed a man pointing a handgun at another person's head.

The detectives ordered the suspect to get on the ground while identifying themselves as police. The suspect pointed his firearm at the detectives. Both detectives fired towards the suspect. The suspect then fled the area. At that time, MPD did not believe that the suspect was injured.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers found and arrested the 28-year-old man near 37th and Locust. Officers then determined that he had a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Marc Anthony Parr, has been charged with two counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, one count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All those counts have a ‘habitual criminality repeater’ modifier.

Marc Parr

The detectives involved in this incident returned to full duty. Neither detective was injured.

MPD disclaimer on Video Release Policy:

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Video Release Policy Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) 575, establishes criteria for when video evidence that captures officer-involved incidents that result in death or great bodily harm will be released to the public. This policy is intended to balance important interests, including the public’s interest in transparency and police accountability, the necessity of preserving the integrity of criminal and administrative investigations, and the privacy interests of individuals depicted in such videos (including victims, witnesses, bystanders, and the individuals against whom force is used). This policy creates a presumption of release. It is our goal to release video in officer involved incidents according to SOP 575 within 15 days of the incident.