Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police shooting, 15th and Hopkins; man arrested after firing gun

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 10, 2024 5:31pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 15th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department arrested a man they exchanged gunfire with the night before, on Wednesday, July 10.

The officer-involved shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. near 15th and Hopkins on Tuesday, July 9. MPD detectives said they observed a man pointing a handgun at another person's head.

Law enforcement confronted the armed suspect while identifying themselves as police. In a release, MPD said the detectives ordered the suspect to get on the ground and he pointed his firearm at the detectives. Both detectives fired towards the suspect, who then fled the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That night, police said they believed he was not injured.

Related

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; person fired gun, ran from police
article

Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; person fired gun, ran from police

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a person they exchanged gunfire with near 15th and Hopkins on Tuesday, July 9.

Around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers located and arrested the 28-year-old man near 37th and Locust. Officers then determined the man had a non-fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Per the release, the detectives involved in the incident are a 50-year-old male with over 16 years of service and a 40-year-old male with more than 10 years of service. Both detectives have been placed on administrative duty, as is routine in an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.