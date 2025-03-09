Milwaukee police shooting, 1 dead: new video of incident

The Brief Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer shot and killed an armed suspect on Saturday. The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty. Norman said the 41-year-old suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene.



New video shows the incident that eventually led to a Milwaukee police officer killing an armed suspect.

What we know:

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of 37th and Lancaster, just south of Villard Avenue.

Police were initially called for an entry into a business near 32nd and Lancaster, and Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 911 caller reported one of the suspects fired shots at them. Officers responded and saw the two suspects near 37th and Lancaster.

Norman said officers approached the armed suspect and ordered the suspect to drop the weapon. The officer then fired at and shot the suspect. The suspect, a 41-year-old man, died. The other suspect, a 34-year-old man, was taken into custody.

Norman said the 41-year-old suspect's weapon was recovered at the scene.

Surveillance footage shows an argument going on in that area right before the shots rang out.

Then, less than 10 minutes after that shooting, you can see police driving past the scene.

The officer, a 43-year-old man with more than 10 years of service, was placed on administrative duty – which Norman said is routine in such cases.

Neighbors near 32 and 37th streets didn't want to talk on camera Saturday, but they said shootings in the area are getting too common.

What's next:

The Wauwatosa Police Department is now leading this investigation.