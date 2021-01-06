Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek suspect in Riverwest burglary

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect in burglary near Locust and Booth in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have requested the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect wanted in a burglary that happened on Dec. 27, 2020.

The incident took place around 8 a.m. that morning near Locust and Booth in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood.

The suspect is described as male, 20-30 years old, 5’11" – 6’00" tall, 70-180 pounds and African-American with medium-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a red coat with fur on the hood, a black shirt, black pants, and gray shoes.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7252 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 Tips App.

