Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 81-year-old man

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an 81-year-old critical missing man.

Richard Edgerton was last seen in the area of Fond Du Lac Avenue and Auer Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 10 around 9 a.m.

Edgerton is 5'07" tall, 160 pounds, medium build, bald with a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black coat, black pants, and sandals with socks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m. and the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m.